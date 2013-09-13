MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian corn futures are seen trading lower next week due to expectations of higher output from an expanded area under cultivation, supplies from the new season crop and sluggish overseas demand.

Farmers would start harvesting the new crop in the coming days and fresh supplies would start rolling in by the end of the month.

Corn was sown on 8.19 million hectares as of Sept. 12, up from 7.40 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed. India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. For corn, it was raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

"Corn is seen weak because higher output is expected in 2013/14. New season supplies are approaching and we could see further falls from the current levels," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

Corn production in 2013/14 is expected to be higher because of higher area under cultivation and ample rains.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the majority output coming from the summer crop.

The October contract for maize rabi edged up 0.08 percent to close at 1,293 rupees per 100 kg ($5.21 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Reddy expects the October contract to fall to 1,260 rupees per 100 kg.

Traders expect some improvement in overseas enquiries with the arrival of the new season crop.

India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian prices and shook confidence in the grain.

The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was down 0.38 percent at $4.64-1/2 a bushel at 1244 GMT.

CBOT corn was lower, with the market weighed by a surprise upward revision to the U.S. crop outlook despite hot and dry weather. ($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)