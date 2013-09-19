MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian corn futures are expected to remain steady next week as supplies from the old crop have dried up but expectations of higher production amid subdued export demand are likely to weigh on prices.

Supplies from the winter-sown crop have declined in the local markets and the fresh produce would start rolling in by September-end or in October.

Corn production is expected to rise in 2013/14 because of the greater area under cultivation and ample rains, traders said.

"Corn prices are expected to remain steady in the short term because overseas demand is not supportive. Also, arrivals from the new season would start in October," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a trader from Bangalore.

Corn was sown on 8.19 million hectares as of Sept. 12, up from 7.40 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

The October contract for maize rabi fell 0.53 percent to close at 1,322 rupees per 100 kg ($5.36 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

"Until December, export demand is likely to remain subdued but we could see some demand after that with Indian prices softening due to arrival pressure," Agarwal said.

India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian prices and shook confidence in the grain.

The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was up 0.71 percent at $4.59-1/2 a bushel at 1210 GMT.

The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors and analysts by maintaining its stimulus programme, boosting the appetite for risk while concerns over wet weather delaying harvest in some parts of the U.S. grain belt also aided corn futures. ($1 = 63.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)