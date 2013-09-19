MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian corn futures are expected
to remain steady next week as supplies from the old crop have
dried up but expectations of higher production amid subdued
export demand are likely to weigh on prices.
Supplies from the winter-sown crop have declined in the
local markets and the fresh produce would start rolling in by
September-end or in October.
Corn production is expected to rise in 2013/14 because of
the greater area under cultivation and ample rains, traders
said.
"Corn prices are expected to remain steady in the short term
because overseas demand is not supportive. Also, arrivals from
the new season would start in October," said Kanhaiyalal
Agarwal, a trader from Bangalore.
Corn was sown on 8.19 million hectares as of Sept. 12, up
from 7.40 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data
showed.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output
comes from the summer crop.
The October contract for maize rabi fell 0.53
percent to close at 1,322 rupees per 100 kg ($5.36 per bushel)
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
"Until December, export demand is likely to remain subdued
but we could see some demand after that with Indian prices
softening due to arrival pressure," Agarwal said.
India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in
the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies
from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian
prices and shook confidence in the grain.
The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was
up 0.71 percent at $4.59-1/2 a bushel at 1210 GMT.
The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors and analysts by
maintaining its stimulus programme, boosting the appetite for
risk while concerns over wet weather delaying harvest in some
parts of the U.S. grain belt also aided corn
futures.
($1 = 63.2650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)