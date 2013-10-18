MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian corn futures are expected to trade range-bound to lower next week on supplies from the new season harvest and subdued local demand, while upcoming sowing operations for the winter-sown variety in Bihar are also seen weighing on sentiment.

Supplies from the new season summer-sown crop have started arriving in local markets and are expected to gain pace next week.

"Daily arrivals are gradually picking up in the local markets. Corn prices would largely remain flat in the near term due to absence of any big demand," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a trader from Bangalore.

At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot corn fell 2 rupees to 1,338 rupees per 100 kg. Spot prices have fallen around 17 percent since the start of October.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

Corn sowing in Bihar, the main production center for the winter-sown crop, would start by the end of this month, traders said.

The November contract for maize rabi rose 0.57 percent to close at 1,234 rupees per 100 kg ($5.16 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

The Chicago Board of Trade December corn was up 0.62 percent at $4.46 a bushel at 1241 GMT on demand led by China.

Chinese agricultural consultancy Shanghai JC Intelligence said China has bought nearly 1.2 million tonnes of corn this month.

($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)