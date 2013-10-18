MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian corn futures are expected
to trade range-bound to lower next week on supplies from the new
season harvest and subdued local demand, while upcoming sowing
operations for the winter-sown variety in Bihar are also seen
weighing on sentiment.
Supplies from the new season summer-sown crop have started
arriving in local markets and are expected to gain pace next
week.
"Daily arrivals are gradually picking up in the local
markets. Corn prices would largely remain flat in the near term
due to absence of any big demand," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a
trader from Bangalore.
At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot corn fell
2 rupees to 1,338 rupees per 100 kg. Spot prices have fallen
around 17 percent since the start of October.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output
comes from the summer crop.
Corn sowing in Bihar, the main production center for the
winter-sown crop, would start by the end of this month, traders
said.
The November contract for maize rabi rose 0.57
percent to close at 1,234 rupees per 100 kg ($5.16 per bushel)
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
The Chicago Board of Trade December corn was up 0.62
percent at $4.46 a bushel at 1241 GMT on demand led by China.
Chinese agricultural consultancy Shanghai JC Intelligence
said China has bought nearly 1.2 million tonnes of corn this
month.
($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)