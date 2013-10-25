MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian corn futures are expected to trade higher next week on concerns rains could disrupt supplies from the new season harvest, while there is a lack of quality produce due to high moisture content.

Rains in Andhra Pradesh, one of the leading cultivating states, have disrupted the harvesting operations and supplies coming into the local market, spot traders said.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

"Supplies are getting delayed because of rains in Andhra Pradesh. Lack of quality produce in the spot market could also lift spot prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot corn was steady at 1,278 rupees per 100 kg.

Corn sowing in Bihar, the main production centre for the winter-sown crop, would start by the end of this month, traders said.

The November contract for maize rose 0.95 percent to close at 1,268 rupees per 100 kg ($5.29 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Reddy expects the November contract to trade in the range of 1,225-1,300 rupees per 100 kg.

The Chicago Board of Trade December corn was down 0.06 percent at $4.40 a bushel at 1257 GMT.

Corn was little changed as the market similarly weighed up brisk export activity against harvest progress that was showing up good yields.

($1 = 61.4175 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)