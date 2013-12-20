MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian corn futures are likely to fall next week on subdued overseas demand as Indian corn is quoted at a premium over competitors, while fresh arrivals from the new season crop and prospects of higher production also seen weighing on sentiment.

Overseas demand has been slow for Indian origin corn as India is offering corn at around $ 217-220 per tonnes as compared to $ 190 and $ 200 offered by Brazil and Argentina, respectively, two exporter and an analyst said.

"Crop is higher this season but demand from overseas buyers is very weak because of higher prices and quality issues," said an exporter from Mumbai, who did not wish to be named.

Daily arrivals in the local market from the new harvest are higher, while the quality of the supplies from some centres is inferior because of excessive rains, spot traders said.

Corn production is expected to be higher than in the previous year, but excessive rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, one of the leading cultivating states, have raised concerns about the quality of the crop, they said.

"Corn prices are seen falling further. The January contract may fall to 1,200 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

Around 48 percent of the demand for maize is projected to come from poultry feed, while human consumption and the processing sector account for the rest.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

The January contract for maize ended down 0.49 percent at 1,226 rupees per 100 kg ($5.06 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract hit a low of 1,218 rupees on Tuesday, its weakest level since Oct. 8.

China has rejected a total of 545,000 tonnes of corn from the United States as of Dec. 19, after detecting an unapproved genetically modified strain, the government's quarantine authority said on Friday.

The Chicago Board of Trade March corn was down 0.58 percent at $4.28 a bushel at 1205 GMT.

The rejection of U.S. supplies by the world's No.3 corn importer could drag on Chicago Board of Trade corn prices, which dropped to a three-year low earlier this month. ($1 = 62.1350 rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)