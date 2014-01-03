MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian corn futures are likely to trade weak next week on subdued demand from overseas buyers as it is quoted at a premium over competitors in the international market amid prospects of better crop.

Traders estimate corn output to be slightly higher at 22.5 million tonnes in 2013/14, compared with 22.23 million tonnes a year earlier.

India's corn exports are expected to drop to around 3 million tonnes in 2013/14 as buyers opt for cheaper supplies from South America, trade sources said.

"Trading has been sluggish in corn. The rejected U.S. corn from Chinese ports is getting diverted to Vietnam and Indonesia, killing demand from India," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a trader from Bangalore.

U.S. corn exports to China slowed as Beijing continued to reject cargoes containing an unapproved genetically modified strain.

Daily arrivals in the local market from the new harvest are higher, while the quality of supplies from some centres is inferior because of excessive rains, spot traders said.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

The January contract may fall to 1,190 rupees in the near term, an analyst said.

On Friday, the January contract for maize edged down 0.08 percent at 1,197 rupees per 100 kg ($4.93 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

The contract hit a low of 1,184 rupees on Dec. 12, the level last seen on April 25.

The Chicago Board of Trade March corn was up 0.18 percent at $4.21-1/4 a bushel at 1210 GMT. On Thursday, the grain hit a near two-month low of $4.18-1/2 a bushel. ($1 = 62.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)