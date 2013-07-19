MUMBAI, July 19 Corn futures in India are seen rangebound next week with a negative bias due to higher area under cultivation, favourable weather and sluggish exports, though thin supplies are seen limiting the downside.

Sowing operations kicked off early and are going on at a brisk pace in major cultivating areas due to early and abundant rains.

Farmers in India had sown corn on 6.57 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 4.78 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

"Sowing is excellent and the total area under cultivation is seen rising significantly this season because of evenly distribution of rains in leading cultivating areas," said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a trader from Bangalore.

Maize is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, which is Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with the major contribution coming from the summer crop.

If weather remains favourable throughout the growth stage, yields would be high, said Agarwal.

India's monsoon rains turned average last week and may pick up over areas that grow cane, oilseed and cotton in northern and western regions next week, weather department officials said, helping most summer crops into their last leg of planting.

Traders said overseas demand has come down due to lack of quality supply. The moisture content has increased in supplies due to rains.

The key August contract for maize rabi ended 1 percent up at 1,412 rupees ($6.07 per bushel) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. Support price for corn has been raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn fell 1.1 percent to $4.95-1/4 a bushel at 1253 GMT as forecasts of crop-friendly weather across the U.S. grain belt weighed on the market.

Occasional showers and a lack of extreme heat expected across much of the U.S. corn belt over the next two weeks, are seen favourable for crops.

($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)