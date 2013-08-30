MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian corn futures are expected
to trade higher next week due to slack supplies in the domestic
market, while excessive rains in some areas have raised concerns
over the yield.
Supplies from the old crop have started trickling in at the
end of the season and new crop arrivals would start from
September-end.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with major contribution
coming from the summer crop.
Traders say if rains continue in September there could be
some delay in new season supplies.
"Supplies are very low in the local market and this is
keeping prices firm. Domestic prices are likely to stay firm
until new season supplies start," said Amrit Lal Kataria, a
trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the
October contract for maize rabi ended 1.09 percent
higher at 1,295 rupees ($4.97 per bushel) per 100 kg on Friday.
Weak exports and expectations of higher production are
likely to limit the upside.
"Export demand is sluggish because quality produce is not
available in the market. Most of the supplies are going to the
poultry sector," said Kataria.
Traders expect some improvement in overseas enquiries with
the arrival of the new season crop.
India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in
the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies
from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian
prices and shook confidence in the grain.
Corn was sown on 8.05 million hectares as of Aug. 29, up
from 7.19 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data
showed. India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer
crops on June 27. The support price for corn was raised by 135
rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.
The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was
down 0.88 percent at $4.77-1/4 a bushel at 1211 GMT.
($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)