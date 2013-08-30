MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian corn futures are expected to trade higher next week due to slack supplies in the domestic market, while excessive rains in some areas have raised concerns over the yield.

Supplies from the old crop have started trickling in at the end of the season and new crop arrivals would start from September-end.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, with major contribution coming from the summer crop.

Traders say if rains continue in September there could be some delay in new season supplies.

"Supplies are very low in the local market and this is keeping prices firm. Domestic prices are likely to stay firm until new season supplies start," said Amrit Lal Kataria, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the October contract for maize rabi ended 1.09 percent higher at 1,295 rupees ($4.97 per bushel) per 100 kg on Friday.

Weak exports and expectations of higher production are likely to limit the upside.

"Export demand is sluggish because quality produce is not available in the market. Most of the supplies are going to the poultry sector," said Kataria.

Traders expect some improvement in overseas enquiries with the arrival of the new season crop.

India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian prices and shook confidence in the grain.

Corn was sown on 8.05 million hectares as of Aug. 29, up from 7.19 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed. India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on June 27. The support price for corn was raised by 135 rupees to 1,310 rupees per 100 kg.

The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was down 0.88 percent at $4.77-1/4 a bushel at 1211 GMT. ($1 = 66.7900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)