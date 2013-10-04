MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian corn futures are expected to trade firm next week due to a delay in arrival of the new crop as rains hit the harvesting operations, while concerns about the quality of the crop also seen aiding sentiment.

Rains in the leading cultivating regions have hit the harvesting operations, pushing back supplies from the new season crop, traders said.

Supplies from the winter-sown crop have declined in the local markets and the fresh produce which ideally starts rolling in by September-end or in October could get delayed by around 10 days.

"Arrivals from the new season crop is getting delayed because of rains at the time of harvesting. There could be some damage to the quality of the crop also," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

Corn production is expected to rise in 2013/14 because of the greater area under cultivation, traders said.

The November contract for maize rabi rose 1.52 percent to close at 1,266 rupees per 100 kg ($5.26 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Gupta expects corn prices to rise by around 100 rupees in the short term.

The Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn was up 0.28 percent at $4.40-1/2 a bushel at 1227 GMT.

The corn market is facing pressure from rapidly advancing harvest in the United States but there are forecasts of rains which could stall the progress. ($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)