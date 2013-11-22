MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian corn futures are expected
to trade sideways to lower next week due to rising supplies from
the new season crop amid weak exports, though demand from the
poultry industry is seen aiding prices.
Supplies from the new season harvest are rising in the local
market and are seen keeping prices under pressure, said spot
traders and analysts.
"Farmers are increasing supplies into local markets. Export
demand is less but consumption by the local poultry sector is
good," said Shanker N., a trader from Karimnagar in Andhra
Pradesh.
Excessive rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, one of the
leading cultivating states, have raised concerns about the
quality of the crop, spot traders said.
Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India,
Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output
comes from the summer crop.
The December contract for maize rose 0.24 percent
to 1,258 rupees per 100 kg ($5.13 per bushel) on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
Corn sowing in Bihar, the main production centre for the
winter-sown crop, has started, traders said.
"The trend is weak in corn and selling is recommended in the
December contract around 1,270 rupees for the target of 1,220
rupees," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities.
The Chicago Board of Trade December corn was up 0.41
percent at $4.24-3/4 a bushel at 1135 GMT because of strong
demand and rising prices in the cash market. ($1
= 62.9037 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)