MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian corn futures are expected to trade sideways to lower next week due to rising supplies from the new season crop amid weak exports, though demand from the poultry industry is seen aiding prices.

Supplies from the new season harvest are rising in the local market and are seen keeping prices under pressure, said spot traders and analysts.

"Farmers are increasing supplies into local markets. Export demand is less but consumption by the local poultry sector is good," said Shanker N., a trader from Karimnagar in Andhra Pradesh.

Excessive rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, one of the leading cultivating states, have raised concerns about the quality of the crop, spot traders said.

Corn is cultivated during both summer and winter in India, Asia's largest exporter of the grain, but most of the output comes from the summer crop.

The December contract for maize rose 0.24 percent to 1,258 rupees per 100 kg ($5.13 per bushel) on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Corn sowing in Bihar, the main production centre for the winter-sown crop, has started, traders said.

"The trend is weak in corn and selling is recommended in the December contract around 1,270 rupees for the target of 1,220 rupees," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

The Chicago Board of Trade December corn was up 0.41 percent at $4.24-3/4 a bushel at 1135 GMT because of strong demand and rising prices in the cash market. ($1 = 62.9037 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)