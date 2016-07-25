(Adds details, background)
HAMBURG, July 25 Indian state-run trading
company PEC Ltd has issued a new international tender to buy and
import 200,000 tonnes of yellow corn (maize), European traders
said on Monday.
The tender closes on July 29 and offers must remain valid up
to Aug. 5, they said.
The new tender from PEC again sought corn free of
genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), they said.
Shipment is sought between Dec. 15, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017,
they said.
PEC had on Friday received only one offer in a tender to
import 120,000 tonnes of GMO-free corn. The sole tender
participant offered only 25,000 tonnes of corn at $252.3 a tonne
c&f, highlighting difficulties in sourcing non-GMO corn, which
is grown by only a few countries in the world.
India's state-run State Trading Corporation of India (STC)
on Friday issued an international tender to purchase and import
130,000 tonnes of GMO-free corn.
On July 10, the Indian government said it had asked state
trading houses to import an extra half a million tonnes of
GMO-free corn to stop domestic prices rising and prevent
shortages.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)