HAMBURG, July 25 Indian state-run trading company PEC Ltd has issued a new international tender to buy and import 200,000 tonnes of yellow corn (maize), European traders said on Monday.

The tender closes on July 29 and offers must remain valid up to Aug. 5, they said.

The new tender from PEC again sought corn free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), they said.

Shipment is sought between Dec. 15, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017, they said.

PEC had on Friday received only one offer in a tender to import 120,000 tonnes of GMO-free corn. The sole tender participant offered only 25,000 tonnes of corn at $252.3 a tonne c&f, highlighting difficulties in sourcing non-GMO corn, which is grown by only a few countries in the world.

India's state-run State Trading Corporation of India (STC) on Friday issued an international tender to purchase and import 130,000 tonnes of GMO-free corn.

On July 10, the Indian government said it had asked state trading houses to import an extra half a million tonnes of GMO-free corn to stop domestic prices rising and prevent shortages. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)