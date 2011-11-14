MUMBAI Nov 14 India's corporate bond
yields were mixed on Monday with the five-year yield easing and
the 10-year yield ending steady.
The five-year yield closed down 3 basis points at
9.72 percent, and the yield on the 10-year corporate bonds
was steady at 9.80 percent.
To view details on the recent corporate bond issuances click
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond was 53.14 basis points from 51.99 basis points at previous
close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 25.81 billion rupees
compared with 21.09 billion rupees on Friday.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)