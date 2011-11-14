MUMBAI Nov 14 India's corporate bond yields were mixed on Monday with the five-year yield easing and the 10-year yield ending steady.

The five-year yield closed down 3 basis points at 9.72 percent, and the yield on the 10-year corporate bonds was steady at 9.80 percent.

To view details on the recent corporate bond issuances click

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond was 53.14 basis points from 51.99 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 25.81 billion rupees compared with 21.09 billion rupees on Friday.

