MUMBAI Nov 15 India's 10-year corporate bond yield eased marginally on Tuesday tracking federal bond yields, traders said.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bond ended down one basis point at 9.79 percent, while the five-year yield closed up 2 basis points at 9.74 percent.

"The 10-year yield moved in tandem with the government bonds. There was some buying interest in the 10-year corporate bond," a trader with a primary dealership said.

Hopes of the Indian central bank taking measures to ease tight liquidity following comments from a deputy central banker sent federal bond yields down on Tuesday, with global risk aversion also aiding sentiment.

Indian corporates are likely to stay away from the debt market this week as most are adequately funded, while tight liquidity and high yields will also ensure regular issuers stay on the sidelines.

To view details on the recent corporate bond issuances click

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond was 59.24 basis points from 53.14 basis points at previous close.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)