MUMBAI Nov 15 India's 10-year corporate
bond yield eased marginally on Tuesday tracking federal bond
yields, traders said.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bond ended
down one basis point at 9.79 percent, while the five-year yield
closed up 2 basis points at 9.74 percent.
"The 10-year yield moved in tandem with the government
bonds. There was some buying interest in the 10-year corporate
bond," a trader with a primary dealership said.
Hopes of the Indian central bank taking measures to ease
tight liquidity following comments from a deputy central banker
sent federal bond yields down on Tuesday, with global risk
aversion also aiding sentiment.
Indian corporates are likely to stay away from the debt
market this week as most are adequately funded, while tight
liquidity and high yields will also ensure regular issuers stay
on the sidelines.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond was 59.24 basis points from 53.14 basis points at previous
close.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)