MUMBAI Nov 16 India's 10-year corporate bond yield ended steady on Wednesday tracking federal bond yields.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bond ended unchanged at 9.79 percent, while the five-year yield closed up 1 basis points at 9.75 percent.

Indian federal bond yields ended steady after an early rise on Wednesday as traders bet on the possibility the central bank will conduct open market operations to help tide over heavy debt supplies amid tight liquidity conditions.

The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Wednesday it will conduct open market operations for 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) via a multiple-price based auction on Nov. 24.

Indian corporates are likely to stay away from the debt market this week as most are adequately funded, while tight liquidity and high yields will also ensure regular issuers stay on the sidelines.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond was 59.18 basis points from 59.24 basis points at previous close.

India Certificates of Deposit page