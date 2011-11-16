MUMBAI Nov 16 India's 10-year corporate
bond yield ended steady on Wednesday tracking federal bond
yields.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bond ended
unchanged at 9.79 percent, while the five-year yield
closed up 1 basis points at 9.75 percent.
Indian federal bond yields ended steady after an early rise
on Wednesday as traders bet on the possibility the central bank
will conduct open market operations to help tide over heavy debt
supplies amid tight liquidity conditions.
The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on
Wednesday it will conduct open market operations for 100 billion
rupees ($2 billion) via a multiple-price based auction on Nov.
24.
Indian corporates are likely to stay away from the debt
market this week as most are adequately funded, while tight
liquidity and high yields will also ensure regular issuers stay
on the sidelines.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond was 59.18 basis points from 59.24 basis points at previous
close.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)