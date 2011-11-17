MUMBAI Nov 17 India's corporate bond yields ended down on Thursday tracking federal bond yields, after the government raised foreign institutional investment limits in debt and the cental bank said it will buy back bonds.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bond ended down 7 basis points at 9.79 percent, while the five-year yield closed 6 basis points lower at 9.69 percent.

Indian federal bond yields slipped on Thursday, helped by the government's decision to raise foreign institutional investment limits in debt and a central bank move to buy back bonds.

The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Wednesday it will conduct open market operations for 100 billion rupees via a multiple-price based auction on Nov. 24.

The government on Thursday raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached.

"I think it is basically in line with these two annoucements. In the near-term, I think the yields will be ranged," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond was 65.28 basis points from 59.18 basis points at previous close.

