MUMBAI Nov 18 India's corporate bond yields closed marginally higher on Friday tracking a rise in federal bond yields.

The yield on the 10-year and the five-year corporate bond both ended up 1 basis point at 9.73 percent and 9.70 percent respectively.

"I think it can be largely attributed to weak sentiment post the government bond auction," a trader with a private bank said.

"It is likely to be ranged in the near-term unless there are some major global developments," he added.

India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds but the sale partly devolved on primary dealers, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday as investors trimmed positions after underwriters were forced to buy some bonds at a debt sale, a decision by the central bank that was likely made to avoid a further rise in government borrowing costs.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond was 63.58 basis points from 65.28 basis points at previous close.

