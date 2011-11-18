MUMBAI Nov 18 India's corporate bond
yields closed marginally higher on Friday tracking a rise in
federal bond yields.
The yield on the 10-year and the five-year
corporate bond both ended up 1 basis point at 9.73
percent and 9.70 percent respectively.
"I think it can be largely attributed to weak sentiment post
the government bond auction," a trader with a private bank said.
"It is likely to be ranged in the near-term unless there are
some major global developments," he added.
India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds but the
sale partly devolved on primary dealers, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a statement.
Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday as investors
trimmed positions after underwriters were forced to buy some
bonds at a debt sale, a decision by the central bank that was
likely made to avoid a further rise in government borrowing
costs.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond was 63.58 basis points from 65.28 basis points at previous
close.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)