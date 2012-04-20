A couple of recent corporate bond deals carried out after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates is sparking strong grumblings from investors about pricing they see as being too aggressive.

The pushback from investors are seen as a warning that bankers could get stuck with unsold bonds if they arrange deals at very tight pricings.

In India, bankers bring the bond issuance onto their books after agreeing on pricing with the issuer, in hopes of then selling it on to investors at a profit.

For example, Hindalco Industries, rated AA+ by ratings agency Crisil, for example, priced its 10-year bond deal at 9.55 percent but is seeing muted interest from investors who are demanding 10 basis points higher.

Meanwhile, Indian Hotels Co Ltd's AA+-rated unsecured bond with a low coupon structure and redemption premium got priced at 9.75 percent.

By contrast, a secured bond issued by Reliance Ports and Terminals, which has a AAA rating from Crisil, was trading at 10 percent in secondary markets as of Thursday.

"Syndicate desks and issuers have pushed the envelope too far. The syndicate bankers should be putting their hands up and admitting their guilt," said a senior trader with a mutual fund.

Yes Bank was one of the arrangers of the Indian Hotels bond, and Nirval Dalal, president of debt capital markets at the lender said he was still confident of successfully selling the debt.

"It is not unusual for the spreads of well rated private sector corporates to compress in an environment of policy rate reductions and the recent deals are a testimony to that," he said.

"A lot of the high pedigree deals happening now are unlikely to get fully absorbed in the near future. But I would expect them to deliver value to the investors in the medium term," Dalal added.