MUMBAI Nov 21 India's corporate bond yields were largely steady on Monday with the climb down in government bond yields providing some solace to borrowers.

The yield on the 10-year ended steady at 9.73 percent from Friday's close while the five-year corporate bond ended 1 basis point lower at 9.69 percent.

Indian federal bond yields eased off the day's high to end steady on Monday as risk aversion prompted investors to return to safe-haven government debt, with traders eyeing the central bank's bond buy back for further cues.

The new 10-year bond yield ended at 8.83 percent, unchanged from Friday's close, after touching a high of 8.86 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 66.91 basis points from 63.58 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 23.98 billion rupees.

