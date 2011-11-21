MUMBAI Nov 21 India's corporate bond
yields were largely steady on Monday with the climb down in
government bond yields providing some solace to borrowers.
The yield on the 10-year ended steady at 9.73
percent from Friday's close while the five-year
corporate bond ended 1 basis point lower at 9.69 percent.
Indian federal bond yields eased off the day's high to end
steady on Monday as risk aversion prompted investors to return
to safe-haven government debt, with traders eyeing the central
bank's bond buy back for further cues.
The new 10-year bond yield ended at 8.83
percent, unchanged from Friday's close, after touching a high of
8.86 percent.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond widened to 66.91 basis points from 63.58 basis points at
previous close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 23.98 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)