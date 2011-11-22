MUMBAI Nov 22 India's corporate bond yields moved sideways on Tuesday tailing federal bond yields, and as the rupee moved to historic lows and tight cash in the system kept primary issuances at bay.

Federal bond yields were wedged in a thin range as traders awaited details of the up to 100-billion-rupee open market operations that will be conducted by the central bank to buy back debt on Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year and the five-year corporate bond ended steady at 9.73 percent and 9.69 percent, respectively.

The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on Tuesday as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global economy and euro zone.

"Foreign investors are in a wait and watch mode as they expect rupee to weaken further," a dealer with a foreign bank said.

"Nuclear Power deal was scrapped as most FIIs stayed away from the bonds preferring to wait as rupee is expected to weaken furthur."

Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) has once again scrapped a planned issue to raise at least 15 billion rupees via a single tranche bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 1.45 billion rupees through three-year bonds at 9.80 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. [ID: nL4E7MM0T5]

Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees via twin tenure bonds at 9.70 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 68.66 basis points on Tuesday from 66.91 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 21.09 billion rupees compared with 23.98 billion rupees on Monday.

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)