MUMBAI Nov 22 India's corporate bond
yields moved sideways on Tuesday tailing federal bond yields,
and as the rupee moved to historic lows and tight cash in the
system kept primary issuances at bay.
Federal bond yields were wedged in a thin range as traders
awaited details of the up to 100-billion-rupee open market
operations that will be conducted by the central bank to buy
back debt on Thursday.
The yield on the 10-year and the five-year
corporate bond ended steady at 9.73 percent and 9.69
percent, respectively.
The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on Tuesday as oil
refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the
currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current
account deficit and fears over the global economy and euro zone.
"Foreign investors are in a wait and watch mode as they
expect rupee to weaken further," a dealer with a foreign bank
said.
"Nuclear Power deal was scrapped as most FIIs stayed away
from the bonds preferring to wait as rupee is expected to weaken
furthur."
Nuclear Power Corp of India (NPCIL) has once again scrapped
a planned issue to raise at least 15 billion rupees via a single
tranche bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal
told Reuters on Tuesday.
India's Housing Development Finance Corp is
planning to raise 1.45 billion rupees through three-year bonds
at 9.80 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday. [ID: nL4E7MM0T5]
Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning
to raise at least 5 billion rupees via twin tenure bonds at 9.70
percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond widened to 68.66 basis points on Tuesday from 66.91 basis
points at previous close.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)