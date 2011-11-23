MUMBAI Nov 23 India's corporate bond yields were little changed on Wednesday on lack of fresh triggers, while tight cash conditions hurt sentiments for primary issuances.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds ended steady at 9.73 percent and the five-year closed up 1 basis point at 9.70 percent.

Demand for primary deals by foreign investors has thinned as a weakening rupee keept them waiting for better opportunity. Auction of additional limits is also keeping investors on the sidelines.

The Indian rupee dropped for the eighth straight session on Wednesday as central bank intervention and corporate dollar sales proved insufficient to prevent the downward pressure on the unit amid a global sell-off of riskier assets.

India will auction on Nov. 30 the raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each.

National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 18 months, while the Small Industries Development Bank of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees through 5-year bonds at 9.60 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 71.92 basis points on Wednesday from 68.66 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 22.45 billion rupees compared with 21.09 billion rupees on Tuesday.

