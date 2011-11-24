MUMBAI Nov 24 India's corporate bond yields eased on Thursday tailing government bonds after weekly inflation slowed and on expectations of good response to the buy back by the central bank amid stressful liquidity conditions.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds ended down 3 basis points at 9.70 percent and the five-year closed lower 4 basis points at 9.66 percent.

"Overall interest rate sentiments improved with the federal bond yields easing helping sentiments," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.

Yields are expected to ease further with additional demand by foreign investors after the new corporate bond limits are auctioned on Nov 30, traders said.

India will auction the raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each.

India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees through five-year bonds with a put option in the 13th month at 9.75 percent.

L&T Infrastructure Finance, a fully owned unit of Larsen & Toubro Limited, is planning to raise 11 billion rupees via public issue of long-term infrastructure bonds or tax-saving bonds at 9 percent.

Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) plans to raise at least 550 million rupees through three-year bonds at 9.45 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 70.67 basis points on Thursday from 71.92 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 16.52 billion rupees compared with 22.45 billion rupees on Wednesday.

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)