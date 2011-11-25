MUMBAI Nov 25 India's corporate bond yields inched up on Friday as the news of additional government spending triggered fears of further increase in the federal borrowing programme elbowing out corporate borrowing.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds and the five-year closed up 1 basis points each at 9.71 percent and 9.67 percent.

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244 billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.

"The additional spending numbers will push up the fiscal deficit, so the fears of further increase in the government borrowing program weighed on sentiment," a senior dealer with a foreign bank, said.

Yields are expected to ease further with additional demand by foreign investors after the new corporate bond limits are auctioned on Nov 30 and on expectations of more buybacks, traders said.

India will auction the raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 69.58 basis points on Friday from 70.67 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 16.94 billion rupees compared with 16.52 billion rupees on Thursday.

