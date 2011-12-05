MUMBAI Dec 5 India's corporate bond yields fell for a fourth day on Monday tailing federal bonds on expectations that foreign investors will aggressively buy debt at lower levels.

Very thin primary issuances were seen in the day as the market is closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds eased 4 basis points to 9.56 percent and the five-year bonds closed down 2 basis points to 9.55 percent.

"New investment limits handy with foreign investors will spur buying from Wednesday onwards in the shorter end papers. There is demand seen from fixed maturity plans also as in the Power Finance bond issue recently," said a senior dealer with a mutual fund.

The benchmark 10-year federal bond yield ended at 8.58 percent, down 7 basis points on the day, after falling 17 basis points last week.

India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd received offers for a 10-year bond it had taken off the table in its multi-tenor issue this week, but will retain the money, taking the total raised to 49.85 billion rupees, four bidders and a company source said. [ID: nL4E7N216T]

Corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said.

The auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]

Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure and sector restrictions.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 5 billion rupees through three-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 18 months at 9.44 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 78.98 basis points on Monday from 76.34 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 28.77 billion rupees compared with 16.23 billion rupees on Friday.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)