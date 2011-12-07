MUMBAI Dec 7 India's corporate bond
yields fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday on a bond
buyback announcement by the central bank and on expectations
that foreign investors will aggressively buy debt.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds eased 6
basis points to 9.50 percent and the five-year bonds
closed down 4 basis points to 9.51 percent.
The central bank has been buying back government bonds for
the past two weeks to help ease a cash crunch and this has
helped bring down bond yields.
Another scheduled auction on Thursday for buying back up to
100 billion rupees worth of bonds, has pushed yields down,
traders said.
Corporate bond yields closely track those of government
bonds.
The central bank will continue to inject liquidity to ensure
smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight
conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on
Saturday.
The auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and
$14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID:
nL4E7N10HH]
Corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk
pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new
limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said.
Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits
auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure
and sector restrictions.
For more corporate bond deals, please click.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond narrowed to 71.91 basis points on Wednesday from 78.98
basis points at previous close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 31.75 billion rupees
compared with 28.77 billion rupees on Monday.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)