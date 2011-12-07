MUMBAI Dec 7 India's corporate bond yields fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday on a bond buyback announcement by the central bank and on expectations that foreign investors will aggressively buy debt.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds eased 6 basis points to 9.50 percent and the five-year bonds closed down 4 basis points to 9.51 percent.

The central bank has been buying back government bonds for the past two weeks to help ease a cash crunch and this has helped bring down bond yields.

Another scheduled auction on Thursday for buying back up to 100 billion rupees worth of bonds, has pushed yields down, traders said.

Corporate bond yields closely track those of government bonds.

The central bank will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

The auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]

Corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said.

Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure and sector restrictions.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 71.91 basis points on Wednesday from 78.98 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 31.75 billion rupees compared with 28.77 billion rupees on Monday.

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)