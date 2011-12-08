MUMBAI Dec 8 India's corporate bond
yields fell for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday to its
lowest in nearly three months, tailing government bonds, as
supply remains low amid high demand from provident funds.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds eased 7
basis points to 9.43 percent and the five-year bonds
closed down 8 basis points to 9.43 percent, levels last seen on
Sept.14.
"Provident funds and pension funds' demand for long bonds
is high and traders are trying to build books in 2-3 year bonds,
so demand is seen in long and short tenures while issuers are
still choosy as they feel yields may come down further," a
dealer with a mutual fund said.
Overall sentiments in the rates market is positive with more
buybacks, rate pause expectations and talks of cash reserve
ratio cut, traders said.
The central bank has been buying back government bonds for
the past three weeks to help ease a cash crunch and this has
helped bring down bond yields.
India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 90.93
billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared
with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.
Corporate bond yields closely track those of government
bonds.
The CRR, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of
deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as
cash.
Corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk
pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new
limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said.
The auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and
$14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID:
nL4E7N10HH]
Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits
auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure
and sector restrictions.
For more corporate bond deals, please click.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond marginally widened to 72.21 basis points on Thursday from
71.91 basis points at previous close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 33.90 billion rupees
compared with 31.75 billion rupees on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)