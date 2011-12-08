MUMBAI Dec 8 India's corporate bond yields fell for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday to its lowest in nearly three months, tailing government bonds, as supply remains low amid high demand from provident funds.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds eased 7 basis points to 9.43 percent and the five-year bonds closed down 8 basis points to 9.43 percent, levels last seen on Sept.14.

"Provident funds and pension funds' demand for long bonds is high and traders are trying to build books in 2-3 year bonds, so demand is seen in long and short tenures while issuers are still choosy as they feel yields may come down further," a dealer with a mutual fund said.

Overall sentiments in the rates market is positive with more buybacks, rate pause expectations and talks of cash reserve ratio cut, traders said.

The central bank has been buying back government bonds for the past three weeks to help ease a cash crunch and this has helped bring down bond yields.

India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 90.93 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

Corporate bond yields closely track those of government bonds.

The CRR, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash.

Corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said.

The auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]

Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure and sector restrictions.

For more corporate bond deals, please click.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond marginally widened to 72.21 basis points on Thursday from 71.91 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 33.90 billion rupees compared with 31.75 billion rupees on Wednesday.

