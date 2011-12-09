MUMBAI Dec 9 India's 10-year corporate bond yields ended near the 3-month low levels touched earlier this week as demand remained high while supply continued to be thin.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds fell 2 basis points to 9.41 percent, a level last seen on Sept.14.

"Foreign investors' demand is strong in the shorter end while local funds are buying in both ends," a dealer with a mutual fund said.

Overall sentiments in the rates market is positive with more buybacks, rate pause expectations and talks of cash reserve ratio cut, traders said.

"Issuers are hoping for the yields to ease further and are willing to wait it out," a dealer with a primary dealership said.

The central bank has been buying back government bonds for the past three weeks to help ease a cash crunch and this has helped bring down bond yields. Corporate bond yields closely track those of government bonds.

The CRR, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash.

Corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said.

The auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]

Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure and sector restrictions.

For more corporate bond deals, please click.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond marginally narrowed to 68.91 basis points on Friday from 72.21 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 24.45 billion rupees compared with 33.90 billion rupees on Thursday.

