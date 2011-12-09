MUMBAI Dec 9 India's 10-year corporate
bond yields ended near the 3-month low levels touched earlier
this week as demand remained high while supply continued to be
thin.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds fell 2
basis points to 9.41 percent, a level last seen on Sept.14.
"Foreign investors' demand is strong in the shorter end
while local funds are buying in both ends," a dealer with a
mutual fund said.
Overall sentiments in the rates market is positive with more
buybacks, rate pause expectations and talks of cash reserve
ratio cut, traders said.
"Issuers are hoping for the yields to ease further and are
willing to wait it out," a dealer with a primary dealership
said.
The central bank has been buying back government bonds for
the past three weeks to help ease a cash crunch and this has
helped bring down bond yields. Corporate bond yields closely
track those of government bonds.
The CRR, currently at 6 percent, is the proportion of
deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as
cash.
Corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk
pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new
limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said.
The auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and
$14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID:
nL4E7N10HH]
Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits
auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure
and sector restrictions.
For more corporate bond deals, please click.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond marginally narrowed to 68.91 basis points on Friday from
72.21 basis points at previous close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 24.45 billion rupees
compared with 33.90 billion rupees on Thursday.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)