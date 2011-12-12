MUMBAI Dec 12 India's 10-year corporate
bond yields eased to three-and-half month low on Monday, tailing
the sharp fall in government bond yields, as evidence of slowing
domestic growth cemented hope the central bank will turn focus
on growth from inflation.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds fell 3
basis points to 9.38 percent, a level last seen on Aug. 26,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
But, caution before the central bank's policy review on
Friday is expected to kept bond supply in the primary market
thin.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 8
basis points lower at 8.45 percent. It touched a low of 8.43
percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on Sept. 29.
"We expect the Reserve Bank of India to shift its focus from
inflation to growth and forecast 125 basis points of repo rate
cuts in 2012," said Danny Suwanapruti, senior rate strategist
with Standard Chartered, in a research note.
The RBI has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010,
a policy tightening that has hit growth but done little to
counter near double-digit inflation.
India's industrial output fell in October for the first time
in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped,
ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or
liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday.
The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to
take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay
on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review
for cues.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond grew to 74.44 basis points on Monday from 68.91 basis
points on Friday.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 26.62 billion rupees
compared with 24.45 billion rupees on Friday.
