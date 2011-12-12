MUMBAI Dec 12 India's 10-year corporate bond yields eased to three-and-half month low on Monday, tailing the sharp fall in government bond yields, as evidence of slowing domestic growth cemented hope the central bank will turn focus on growth from inflation.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds fell 3 basis points to 9.38 percent, a level last seen on Aug. 26, according to Thomson Reuters data.

But, caution before the central bank's policy review on Friday is expected to kept bond supply in the primary market thin.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 8 basis points lower at 8.45 percent. It touched a low of 8.43 percent earlier in the day, a level last seen on Sept. 29.

"We expect the Reserve Bank of India to shift its focus from inflation to growth and forecast 125 basis points of repo rate cuts in 2012," said Danny Suwanapruti, senior rate strategist with Standard Chartered, in a research note.

The RBI has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010, a policy tightening that has hit growth but done little to counter near double-digit inflation.

India's industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday.

The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review for cues.

For more corporate bond deals, please click.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond grew to 74.44 basis points on Monday from 68.91 basis points on Friday.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 26.62 billion rupees compared with 24.45 billion rupees on Friday.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)