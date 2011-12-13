MUMBAI Dec 13 India's 10-year corporate bond yields extended their fall to touch a 4-month low on Tuesday, driven by a decline in government debt as deepening worries on growth in Asia's third-largest economy are seen prompting the central bank to shift focus from inflation fighting to growth.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds fell 3 basis points to 9.35 percent, a level not seen since Aug. 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, caution before the Reserve Bank of India policy review on Friday, where any such growth supportive measures could be announced, meant supply in the primary corporate bond market was thin.

The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review for cues.

The 10-year government bond yield ended at a fresh two-and-half month low on Tuesday, with traders expecting the central bank to buy back more debt amid tight liquidity conditions, while the mood was cautious ahead of Friday's monetary policy review.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.40 percent -- its lowest since Sept. 29. The yield has eased 13 basis points since last week.

For more corporate bond deals, please click.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond grew to 75.13 basis points on Tuesday from 74.44 basis points on Monday.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 35.02 billion rupees compared with 26.62 billion rupees on Monday.

