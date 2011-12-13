MUMBAI Dec 13 India's 10-year corporate
bond yields extended their fall to touch a 4-month low on
Tuesday, driven by a decline in government debt as deepening
worries on growth in Asia's third-largest economy are seen
prompting the central bank to shift focus from inflation
fighting to growth.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds fell 3
basis points to 9.35 percent, a level not seen since Aug. 11,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, caution before the Reserve Bank of India policy
review on Friday, where any such growth supportive measures
could be announced, meant supply in the primary corporate bond
market was thin.
The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to
take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay
on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review
for cues.
The 10-year government bond yield ended at a fresh
two-and-half month low on Tuesday, with traders expecting the
central bank to buy back more debt amid tight liquidity
conditions, while the mood was cautious ahead of Friday's
monetary policy review.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5
basis points at 8.40 percent -- its lowest since Sept. 29. The
yield has eased 13 basis points since last week.
For more corporate bond deals, please click.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond grew to 75.13 basis points on Tuesday from 74.44 basis
points on Monday.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 35.02 billion rupees
compared with 26.62 billion rupees on Monday.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)