MUMBAI Dec 14 India's 10-year corporate bond yields rose on Wednesday pulling back from a 4-month low touched in the previous session, moving in tandem government debt yields, which rose after the central bank did not announce a buy back of bonds for the week.

A higher-than-expected rise in November inflation number too hit sentiment in the debt market.

The 10-year corporate bond yield rose 2 basis points to 9.37 percent. It had closed at 9.35 percent on Tuesday, a level not seen since Aug. 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.

India's wholesale prices rose more than expected in November, leaving inflation stubbornly high and suggesting the central bank would hold rates steady at its review on Friday even as worries grow over the health of the economy.

The wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October but was above 9.04 percent rise forecast, data showed.

On Monday, government said India's industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped.

Supply in the primary corporate bond market remained thin due to caution ahead of the central bank's policy review on Friday.

The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review for cues.

The RBI is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday, but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 9 basis points on the day at 8.49 percent, after moving in an 8.41-8.52 percent band.

The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions, and the market was expecting another announcement after market hours on Tuesday.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 68.69 basis points on Wednesday from 75.13 basis points on Tuesday.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 20.42 billion rupees, lower from 35.02 billion rupees on Tuesday.

