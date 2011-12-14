MUMBAI Dec 14 India's 10-year corporate
bond yields rose on Wednesday pulling back from a 4-month low
touched in the previous session, moving in tandem government
debt yields, which rose after the central bank did not announce
a buy back of bonds for the week.
A higher-than-expected rise in November inflation number too
hit sentiment in the debt market.
The 10-year corporate bond yield rose 2 basis
points to 9.37 percent. It had closed at 9.35 percent on
Tuesday, a level not seen since Aug. 11, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
India's wholesale prices rose more than expected in
November, leaving inflation stubbornly high and suggesting the
central bank would hold rates steady at its review on Friday
even as worries grow over the health of the economy.
The wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge,
rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73
percent rise in October but was above 9.04 percent rise
forecast, data showed.
On Monday, government said India's industrial output fell in
October for the first time in more than two years as capital
goods investment slumped.
Supply in the primary corporate bond market remained thin
due to caution ahead of the central bank's policy review on
Friday.
The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to
take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay
on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review
for cues.
The RBI is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its
review on Friday, but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it
to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions
worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 9
basis points on the day at 8.49 percent, after moving in an
8.41-8.52 percent band.
The RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion
rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash
conditions, and the market was expecting another announcement
after market hours on Tuesday.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond narrowed to 68.69 basis points on Wednesday from 75.13
basis points on Tuesday.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 20.42 billion rupees,
lower from 35.02 billion rupees on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)