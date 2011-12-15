MUMBAI Dec 15 India's 10-year corporate
bond yields eased on Thursday as a sharp deceleration in food
inflation cemented hopes the central bank would hold interest
rates steady at its Friday review.
The 10-year corporate bond yield fell 2 basis
points to 9.35 percent.
India's food inflation eased to 4.35 percent in the year to
Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from an
annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week, government data
showed on Thursday.
The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to
take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay
on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review
for cues.
The RBI is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its
review on Friday, but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it
to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions
worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond narrowed further to 66.75 basis points from 68.69 basis
points on Wednesday.
For more corporate bond deals, please click
Total volume in corporate bonds was 25.96 billion rupees,
higher from 20.42 billion rupees on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)