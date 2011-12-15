MUMBAI Dec 15 India's 10-year corporate bond yields eased on Thursday as a sharp deceleration in food inflation cemented hopes the central bank would hold interest rates steady at its Friday review.

The 10-year corporate bond yield fell 2 basis points to 9.35 percent.

India's food inflation eased to 4.35 percent in the year to Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from an annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week, government data showed on Thursday.

The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review for cues.

The RBI is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday, but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed further to 66.75 basis points from 68.69 basis points on Wednesday.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 25.96 billion rupees, higher from 20.42 billion rupees on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)