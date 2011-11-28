MUMBAI Nov 28 India's corporate bond
yields were little moved on Monday as supply remained muted
ahead of the additional foreign investor limit auction later
this week.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds trudged
1 basis point to 9.72 and the five-year was unchanged
at 9.67 percent.
India will auction the raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5
billion each.
"Some supply in the shorter tenure was seen while no new
issues were seen in the 10-year segment where demand remains
strong," said a dealer with a primary dealership.
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought
parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion
rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244
billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.
"More supply to the tune of 25000-30,000 crores is expected
from the government and before any such announcements and
additional pain to the market, the corporates will borrow," a
senior dealer with a foreign bank, said.
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back
94.35 billion rupees of bonds compared with a target of 100
billion rupees via multiple price auctions.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond narrowed to 69.13 basis points on Monday from 69.58
basis points at previous close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 27.14 billion rupees
compared with 16.94 billion rupees on Friday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)