MUMBAI Nov 28 India's corporate bond yields were little moved on Monday as supply remained muted ahead of the additional foreign investor limit auction later this week.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds trudged 1 basis point to 9.72 and the five-year was unchanged at 9.67 percent.

India will auction the raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each.

"Some supply in the shorter tenure was seen while no new issues were seen in the 10-year segment where demand remains strong," said a dealer with a primary dealership.

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244 billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.

"More supply to the tune of 25000-30,000 crores is expected from the government and before any such announcements and additional pain to the market, the corporates will borrow," a senior dealer with a foreign bank, said.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 69.13 basis points on Monday from 69.58 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 27.14 billion rupees compared with 16.94 billion rupees on Friday.

