MUMBAI Nov 29 India's corporate bond yields were range-bound on Tuesday as supply continued to be thin a day ahead of the additional foreign investor limit auction.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds ended steady at 9.72 percent while the five-year closed down 2 basis points at 9.65 percent.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will allocate the enhanced foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt via auction on Wednesday.

"There is expectation of good buying after the FII auction. Till then some issuers are waiting," said a dealer with a primary dealership.

Traders said the expectation of additional government supply is however keeping the pressure on the yields.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244 billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.

India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) more from the market, a Reuters poll showed.

"All of us do expect some amount of slippage on borrowing, but in which form it will come we don't know," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer.

Cash supply in the banking system continued to remain stretched, pressured by heavy government bond supply.

The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday.

In a bid to ease stress on liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday after market hours announced its second buyback of bonds worth 100 billion rupees in a span of a fortnight.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 69.40 basis points on Tuesday from 69.13 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 33.96 billion rupees compared with 27.14 billion rupees on Monday.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)