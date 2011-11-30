MUMBAI Nov 30 India's corporate bond
yields fell on Wednesday, tailing federal bonds, on anticipated
foreign investor demand after the auction of additional limits.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds ended
down 3 basis points at 9.69 percent while the five-year
closed down 1 basis point at 9.64 percent.
Traders will have some reason to cheer on Thursday as the
auction of the $10 billion enhanced debt limit for foreign
institutional investors was oversubscribed. The results of the
auction came after market hours on Wednesday.
The corporate bond auction received around
340.06-billion-rupee bids against 261.16 billion on offer, while
FIIs bid 395.60 billion rupees of government bonds, compared
with 253.28 billion on sale, said the sources involved in the
bidding process.
"The auction met with a strong demand as the lack of tenor
restrictions on both government and corporate bonds has given an
opportunity for investors to hold on to bonds without taking
much duration risk in the near term," said Kumar Rachapudi,
fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.
"The current high bond yields offer enough pick-up even
after hedging currency risks to foreign investors."
Traders said the OMO announcement also helped sentiments
while federal supply is however keeping the pressure on the
yields.
The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5
billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday.
In a bid to ease stress on liquidity, the Reserve Bank of
India on Tuesday after market hours announced its second buyback
of bonds worth 100 billion rupees in a span of a fortnight.
Earlier in the day, the government said India's gross
domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in
September quarter, its weakest pace in more than two years
showing the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest
rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's
third-biggest economy.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee last Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the
government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of
4.6 percent of GDP.
India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted
target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the
current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion
rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and
government bond widened to 75.81 basis points on Wednesday from
69.40 basis points at previous close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 32.61 billion rupees
compared with 33.96 billion rupees on Tuesday.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)