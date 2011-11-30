MUMBAI Nov 30 India's corporate bond yields fell on Wednesday, tailing federal bonds, on anticipated foreign investor demand after the auction of additional limits.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds ended down 3 basis points at 9.69 percent while the five-year closed down 1 basis point at 9.64 percent.

Traders will have some reason to cheer on Thursday as the auction of the $10 billion enhanced debt limit for foreign institutional investors was oversubscribed. The results of the auction came after market hours on Wednesday.

The corporate bond auction received around 340.06-billion-rupee bids against 261.16 billion on offer, while FIIs bid 395.60 billion rupees of government bonds, compared with 253.28 billion on sale, said the sources involved in the bidding process.

"The auction met with a strong demand as the lack of tenor restrictions on both government and corporate bonds has given an opportunity for investors to hold on to bonds without taking much duration risk in the near term," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.

"The current high bond yields offer enough pick-up even after hedging currency risks to foreign investors."

Traders said the OMO announcement also helped sentiments while federal supply is however keeping the pressure on the yields.

The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday.

In a bid to ease stress on liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday after market hours announced its second buyback of bonds worth 100 billion rupees in a span of a fortnight.

Earlier in the day, the government said India's gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in September quarter, its weakest pace in more than two years showing the heavy toll that stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee last Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, increasing fears the government will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit aim of 4.6 percent of GDP.

India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 75.81 basis points on Wednesday from 69.40 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 32.61 billion rupees compared with 33.96 billion rupees on Tuesday.

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)