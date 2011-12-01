MUMBAI Dec 1 India's corporate bond yields were sharply lower on Friday, tailing federal bonds, as demand from foreign investors is expected to be heavy in the near term as the auction for additional limits was oversubscribed.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds ended down 5 basis points at 9.64 percent while the five-year closed down 3 basis points at 9.61 percent.

India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]

"Within 90 days foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limit. So there will be heavy demand for shorter term instruments, including near-term bonds," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.

The limits auctioned under corporate bonds does not have any tenure and sector restrictions.

Traders said the Reserve Bank of India's bond buyback via open market operations also helped sentiment. Federal supply is, however, pressuring the yields.

India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 57.83 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Friday, the RBI said on Monday.

India's state-run Power Finance Corp Ltd has raised nearly 40 billion rupees through three-, five- and seven-year bonds within minutes of opening the issue on the back of the bullish market sentiment.

The company was planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through 3-year bonds at 9.63 percent, 5-year bonds at 9.64 percent, 7-year bonds at 9.70 percent and 10-year bonds at 9.69 percent.

"There have not been any issues for some time and government bonds have been rallying for the last few days boosting demand," said a senior trader at a primary dealership.

For more corporate bond deals, please click.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 75.06 basis points on Thursday from 75.81 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 36.18 billion rupees compared with 32.61 billion rupees on Wednesday.

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)