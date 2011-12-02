MUMBAI Dec 2 India's corporate bond yields were sharply lower in the third straight session on Friday, tracking federal bonds, and as sentiments were lifted after the Power Finance bond issue met with a strong response.

The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds and the five-year bonds closed down 4 basis points at 9.60 percent and 9.57 percent respectively.

Federal bond yields dropped for a third straight day on Friday as weak economic data during the week and signs of some easing in price pressures prompted investors to unwind excessively short positions in the bond market.

"Buying was seen as market sentiments are upbeat after the Power Finance bond issue saw many takers. The rates also tailed the government bonds," said a senior dealer with a mutual fund.

India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd received offers for a 10-year bond it had taken off the table in its multi-tenor issue this week, but will retain the money, taking the total raised to 49.85 billion rupees, four bidders and a company source said. [ID: nL4E7N216T]

"Overall bullish sentiments in the rates market and fresh demand from offshore investors keep the activities in corp bonds vibrant," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.

Traders said the near term corporate bonds eased as demand from foreign investors is expected to be heavy in the shorter maturity bonds after the auction for additional limits was oversubscribed.

India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]

Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure and sector restrictions.

India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 57.83 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 76.34 basis points on Friday from 75.06 basis points at previous close.

Total volume in corporate bonds was 16.23 billion rupees compared with 36.18 billion rupees on Thursday.

