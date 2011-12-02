MUMBAI Dec 2 India's corporate bond
yields were sharply lower in the third straight session on
Friday, tracking federal bonds, and as sentiments were lifted
after the Power Finance bond issue met with a strong
response.
The yield on the 10-year corporate bonds and the
five-year bonds closed down 4 basis points at 9.60
percent and 9.57 percent respectively.
Federal bond yields dropped for a third straight day on
Friday as weak economic data during the week and signs of some
easing in price pressures prompted investors to unwind
excessively short positions in the bond market.
"Buying was seen as market sentiments are upbeat after the
Power Finance bond issue saw many takers. The rates also tailed
the government bonds," said a senior dealer with a mutual fund.
India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd
received offers for a 10-year bond it had taken off the table in
its multi-tenor issue this week, but will retain the money,
taking the total raised to 49.85 billion rupees, four bidders
and a company source said. [ID: nL4E7N216T]
"Overall bullish sentiments in the rates market and fresh
demand from offshore investors keep the activities in corp bonds
vibrant," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.
Traders said the near term corporate bonds eased as demand
from foreign investors is expected to be heavy in the shorter
maturity bonds after the auction for additional limits was
oversubscribed.
India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed and
$14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID:
nL4E7N10HH]
Foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limits
auctioned within 90 days and these limits don't have any tenure
and sector restrictions.
India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds, the
Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.
India's central bank said on Thursday that it bought 57.83
billion rupees of bonds through open market operations compared
with a target of 100 billion rupees via multiple price auctions.
For more corporate bond deals, please click.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond widened to 76.34 basis points on Friday from 75.06 basis
points at previous close.
Total volume in corporate bonds was 16.23 billion rupees
compared with 36.18 billion rupees on Thursday.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)