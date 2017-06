MUMBAI, July 20 Mahindra World City (Jaipur), a unit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, has raised 2.5 billion rupees ($45.33 million) after selling bonds at 12.30 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The firm has issued bonds in maturities of 3-, 4- and 5-years, said the source. The coupon offers a yield of 10 percent, but including the redemption at maturity the total yield offered would equal to 12.30 percent. The issue is rated A by Crisil. RBS is the arranger of the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)