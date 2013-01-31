MUMBAI Jan 31 India central bank's move to
allow standalone primary dealers (PDs) to obtain funding and
invest more in corporate bond markets is expected to increase
volumes in a priority market for the Indian government,
according to executives.
The move, announced by the Reserve Bank of India late on
Wednesday, comes as India looks to deepen its corporate bond
markets to meet the funding needs of domestic companies.
The RBI on Wednesday allowed PDs to borrow up to 50 percent
of their net owned funds (NOFs) in overnight call money markets
for investment in corporate bonds.
RBI uses NOFs to calculate the funds available at primary
dealers by deducting certain variables such as deferred revenue
spending or intangible assets.
Previously PDs were not allowed to do so in call markets,
though they were able to borrow up to the same amount in money
markets of other maturities.
They can also borrow up to 150 percent of net owned funds as
of the end of March of the preceding financial year through
Inter Corporate Deposits, or unsecured loans extended from one
company to another.
The new limit is double of the previous one.
"In the absence of corporate bond repo funding, the
permission to use call money to fund corporate bond books will
help PDs to carry a larger book, which in turn will aid in
market-making in corporate bonds," said Pradeep Madhav, managing
director at STCI Primary Dealership.
Primary dealers can also invest up to 10 percent of its
total capital funds in tier II bonds issued by other PDs, banks
and financial institutions.
The new measures comes after the central bank relaxed some
of the rules for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) buying
into domestic debt as part of the government's long-expected $10
billion increase in corporate and government debt limits.
Earlier this month, the RBI also allowed securities with
less than one-year maturity to be included as underlying
securities for repo borrowings in corporate bonds and credit
default swaps (CDS).
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Anand BAsu)