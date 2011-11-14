MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian corporates are likely to stay away from the debt market this week as most are adequately funded, while tight liquidity and high yields will also ensure regular issuers stay on the sidelines.

"Fortunately companies do not have much of cash requirement now and hence issuances may not be much this week," a merchant banker said.

Issuances were heavy immediately following the central bank's policy review in late October after the dovish stance by the central bank helped push down borrowing costs temporarily, but sustained debt supplies have again pushed rates up.

India's central bank raised interest rates in October for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

"Corporate fund raising through bonds has been a little tepid in the last couple of months. Don't see liquidity as a concern as of now," said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director of debt capital markets at Yes Bank.

Banks borrowed 916.35 billion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility, much below 1.27 trillion rupees borrowed on Friday.

"Guess we will see a pick up in issuances once we see a pick up in the global and Indian economic environment over the next couple of months," Yes Bank's Dalal said.

Indian federal bond yields continued to trade higher in afternoon session on Monday as a slightly higher-than-expected inflation number weighed while sustained tightness in domestic liquidity also added to the selling pressure.

Traders said lined-up government bond supplies and issuances of short-term debt has also been pushing up government bond yields and indirectly corporate yields.

Expectations of further issuances of cash management bills have risen following the government's heavy borrowing from the central bank to meet its short-term needs.

The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

"Increase in government yields obviously pushes up the absolute cost of borrowing for corporates and this has been more pronounced in the sub AAA segment," Dalal said.

In the week to Nov. 11, the five-year yield and the 10-year corporate bonds both rose 8 basis points to 9.75 percent and 9.80 percent, respectively.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond was 51.99 basis points on Friday from 50.83 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)