By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian corporate debt sales
are expected to kick-off at a brisk pace this week as foreign
investors are likely to use their new limits to buy high
yielding local paper, traders said.
Foreign investors are armed with fresh limits after the
capital market regulator auctioned new limits last week,
entitling foreign institutional investors (FII) to buy up to $5
billion each in government bonds and corporate debt.
"Expect activity at the short end of the curve in
anticipation of FII demand from the recently auctioned limits as
well as the increased flows that funds are seeing in duration
schemes and fixed maturity plans," said Kaustubh Kulkarni,
director capital markets, Standard Chartered Bank.
Foreign funds will have to utilise the corporate bond limits
within 90 days of the allotment.
Improving sentiments in the Indian credit markets is also
expected to spark life into the pipeline for new corporate bonds
as issuers look to capture the lowering yields.
"There are positive take-aways to last week's events which
will spur corporate borrowing like slowing inflation, liquidity
easing on buybacks and foreign investors armed with fresh limits
to exhaust," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of
Edelweiss Securities.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to inject
liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets
and tide over the tight conditions in the near future, a deputy
governor said on Saturday.
Traders said slower growth in Asia's third-largest economy
raised expectations of more liquidity easing measures by the
central bank and a possible reduction in interests rates early
next year, which pushed federal yields lower.
In the week to Dec. 2, the benchmark 10-year federal bond
yield closed down 17 basis points at 8.65
percent. The five-year corporate bond yield dropped
10 basis points to 9.57 percent and the 10-year slid
11 basis points to 9.60 percent.
India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as
factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years,
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a survey showed on Thursday.
Expectations of large scheduled borrowing by the government
as well as issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained
cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot.
The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt
repurchases over the past two weeks to help ease tight cash
conditions and traders are betting on similar buybacks, with
borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions
running at a high 1 trillion rupees.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
bond widened to 76.34 basis points on Friday from 75.06 basis
points at previous close.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)