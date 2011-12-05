By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian corporate debt sales are expected to kick-off at a brisk pace this week as foreign investors are likely to use their new limits to buy high yielding local paper, traders said. Foreign investors are armed with fresh limits after the capital market regulator auctioned new limits last week, entitling foreign institutional investors (FII) to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds and corporate debt. "Expect activity at the short end of the curve in anticipation of FII demand from the recently auctioned limits as well as the increased flows that funds are seeing in duration schemes and fixed maturity plans," said Kaustubh Kulkarni, director capital markets, Standard Chartered Bank. Foreign funds will have to utilise the corporate bond limits within 90 days of the allotment. Improving sentiments in the Indian credit markets is also expected to spark life into the pipeline for new corporate bonds as issuers look to capture the lowering yields. "There are positive take-aways to last week's events which will spur corporate borrowing like slowing inflation, liquidity easing on buybacks and foreign investors armed with fresh limits to exhaust," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over the tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday. Traders said slower growth in Asia's third-largest economy raised expectations of more liquidity easing measures by the central bank and a possible reduction in interests rates early next year, which pushed federal yields lower. In the week to Dec. 2, the benchmark 10-year federal bond yield closed down 17 basis points at 8.65 percent. The five-year corporate bond yield dropped 10 basis points to 9.57 percent and the 10-year slid 11 basis points to 9.60 percent. India's manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, although export demand should provide some cheer for factories, a survey showed on Thursday. Expectations of large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot. The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt repurchases over the past two weeks to help ease tight cash conditions and traders are betting on similar buybacks, with borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions running at a high 1 trillion rupees. The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 76.34 basis points on Friday from 75.06 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)