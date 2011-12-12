By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 12 The primary market of Indian corporate bonds is expected to take a break this week with most participants preferring to stay on the sidelines awaiting Friday's central bank policy review for cues. Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India not only to hold policy rates but also take steps to boost liquidity and support growth. "Any steps for liquidity infusion by the Reserve Bank of India in the policy will bring down yields and see fresh flush of corporate bonds from issuers waiting on the sidelines," said Arvind Konar, head of fixed income at Almondz Global Securities. The country's factory output was down for the first time in more than two years in October as waning consumer demand took a toll, adding pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions. Dealers expect rate-sensitive issuers such as Power Finance Corp, IDFC, HDFC etc to hold back issuance plans for now if the central bank's stance turns out to be hawkish. However, Power Grid Corp. is expected to hit the market soon after the policy review, dealers said. On Friday, India's finance ministry slashed its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending next March to between 7.25 percent and 7.75 percent from 9.0 percent estimated in February. Monday's industrial output data provides further stark evidence of a slowdown in the economy and could sway a hawkish central bank to begin easing its policy stance, although the RBI is not expected to begin cutting interest rates at its mid-quarter review on Friday, after 13 increases since early 2010. Some dealers said issuances will continue after the policy review as yields have already sharply come off. "Corporate bond yields have moved lower sharply in the last couple of sessions on account of buybacks and foreign investor demand. From that perspective, it's a good time for issuers to borrow," said a dealer with a foreign bank. "I expect issuers to continue borrowing post-policy to take advantage of the subdued yields," the dealer added. The capital market regulator on Nov 30 auctioned fresh investment limits for foreign institutional investors, enabling them to buy up to $5 billion each in government bonds and corporate debt. Foreign funds will have to utilise the corporate bond limits within 90 days of the allotment. In the week to Dec. 9, the 10-year bonds closed down 19 basis points at 8.41 percent. The five-year corporate bond yield dropped 12 basis points to 9.45 percent. Expectations of large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot. The central bank has bought back 243.11-bln-rupee worth government bonds through open market over the past three weeks in its bid to help ease tight cash conditions. Traders are betting on more such buybacks, with borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions standing around 800 billion rupees, above the RBI's comfort level. The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 68.91 basis points on Friday from 72.21 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)