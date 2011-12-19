By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 19 Bond sales by top-rated Indian companies are likely to pick up this week, as they cash in on the fall in yields to three-month lows and the Reserve Bank of India shifts its focus to growth. However, the market may not see a surge in issuance yet as investors, battling a liquidity crunch, may opt to hold back from parking funds in short-term paper. "From the issuers' perspective, the yields are attractive. So we may see top-rated borrowers in the market," said Rudraksh Bhatt, senior associate vice-president, Darashaw & Company. In the week to Dec. 16, the yield on five-year corporate bonds fell 8 basis points to 9.37 percent while that on 10-year corporate bonds slipped 11 basis points to 9.30 percent, the lowest levels in around three months. Late last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held key interest rates steady and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth have increased. Bank borrowings from the RBI's daily liquidity adjustment facility window on Monday rose to 1.66 trillion rupees ($31.4 billion), the highest in almost a year, and up from 1.48 trillion on Friday. The surge indicates the tightness in liquidity. Traders said corporate tax outflows from the banking system and the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market to support the rupee has hit liquidity hard. "Tight cash positions may limit demand in shorter tenors in the very near term, but we may see demand reviving again, once liquidity conditions get better," said a dealer with a mutual fund. Traders expect insurance companies and provident funds to lap up long-tenor issuance faster. After thin supply this fiscal year owing to poor credit off-take, banks are improving their capital adequacy ratios, to take advantage of the attractive yields on the longer-term paper. "Tier-II issuances by banks will be seen in the coming days as they need more capital for provisioning," Darashaw's Bhatt said. Last week, three state-run banks, Central Bank of India , IDBI Bank and Axis Bank, raised funds through lower tier-II bonds. On Friday, the spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government bonds widened to 73.33 basis points from 66.75 basis points at previous close. India's Power Grid Corp., a state-run transmission utility, opened its bond issue on Monday to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($189.8 million) via long-term bonds. (Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)