By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian corporate debt markets are expected to be fairly quiet and illiquid in the last week of the year, with sentiment likely to be bullish as dealers hope for an early rate cut from the central bank. National Highways Authority of India, or NHAI's, issue of 50 billion rupees ($944 million) of tax-free bonds, will be the main showpiece debt sale and is expected to garner good investor response. Power Finance Corp is expected to follow suit with a tax-free bond issue this week. "The NHAI issuance will perform very well as they are offering a good yield," said Naveen Sharma, Fund Manager, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. "Broadly the environment is also conducive as there are very few issuances in the market and there are expectations of a rate cut in the horizon." Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held key interest rates steady and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth have increased. Issuances are also expected to remain light as investors, battling a liquidity crunch, may hold back from parking funds in corporate paper. "It's year end mode now. People, mostly, don't want to extend credit out there or buy stuff as cash is tight, and the new-issue tap has been turned off," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. Banks borrowed 1.43 trillion rupees from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, above the central bank's comfort level of about 600 billion rupee deficit. The surge indicates the tightness in liquidity. Traders said corporate tax outflows from the banking system and the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market to support the rupee has hit liquidity hard. In the week to Dec. 23, the yield on five-year corporate bonds rose 7 basis points to 9.44 percent while that on 10-year corporate bonds was up 7 basis points to 9.37 percent. Issuances are expected to pick up in the new year with the liquidity strain easing as some government spending is expected to flow into the system. "Pension funds will get around 100 billion rupees as coupon payment on special deposit schemes which is going to boost the demand for corporate debt in start of January," Bajaj Allianz's Sharma said. On Friday, the spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government bonds narrowed to 82.10 basis points from 83.57 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)