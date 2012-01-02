By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian corporate debt markets will see issuances picking up pace in the new year with improving cash in the system and as clarity on additional borrowing by the government is expected to stabilize yields. The federal government will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion) through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March, and garner larger-than-expected funds through short-dated paper, the central bank said late on Friday, ending weeks of speculation about the amount of extra borrowing. "Long term corporate bond yields will stay fairly high because the additional borrowing by the government will impact the rates on corporate bonds," said Shameek Ray, Head Debt Capital Markets, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. A slew of companies put overseas borrowing plans on hold when market volatility picked up in June last year on anxiety over Greece and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. Indian borrowers are known in the market to be especially price-sensitive and are reluctant to bring transactions in volatile markets that could upset pricing expectations. "Constraints on foreign currency funding will continue, so borrowers will look domestically. The rate cycle is also turning, so borrowers will come forward to borrow," said Kaustubh Kulkarni, director - capital markets, Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a BBC interview. [ID: nL3E8C204Q] In late September, New Delhi increased its borrowing plan for the second-half of 2011/12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion. Friday's additional planned borrowing will bring the total for the fiscal year to 5.1 trillion rupees. "Liquidity was extremely tight in the last fortnight of December and corporates planning short tenor issues postponed these. These issuers are likely to tap markets this month," Ray said. Banks borrowed 1.17 trillion rupees ($21.95 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, sharply lower than the 1.66 trillion rupee deficit it hit on Dec.19. Traders said NABARD and SIDBI were among issuers who were already scouting in the market. "Pension funds will get around 100 billion rupees as coupon payment on special deposit schemes which is going to boost the demand for corporate debt in start of January," a dealer with a foreign bank said. TAX FREE BONANZA National Highways Authority of India, or NHAI, and Power Finance Corp issues have garnered a huge response in the market. NHAI received bids for nearly five times the base amount so far and PFC received bids for nearly nine times its original base amount, capitalising on investors' appetite for safe havens as the global debt crisis keeps domestic equity markets lacklustre. Traders expect Indian Railway Finance Corp to follow suit this month. India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began April 1. NHAI and IRFC can each raise 100 billion, while Housing and Urban Development Corp. (HUDCO) and PFC can each raise 50 billion rupees, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a notification posted on its website. In the week to Dec. 30, the yield on the 10-year corporate bonds was up 7 basis points to 9.44 percent. On Friday, the spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government bonds narrowed to 69.73 basis points from 71.09 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)