MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian corporate debt
markets are expected to stay active this week as investors cash
in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a near
three-week low ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy
review later this month.
With cash conditions in the banking system easing, interest
rate markets are bullish on expectations that the RBI will ease
monetary policy as early as Jan. 24, traders said.
"The issuance flow should be good as some corporates might
want to take advantage of the fall in yields, especially before
the credit policy," said Ashish Jalan, Manager at SPA
Securities.
In the week to Jan. 6, the yield on the benchmark 10-year
corporate bond fell 14 basis points to 9.30 percent.
Traders expect foreign banks, insurance companies and
pension funds to lap up long-tenor bonds, while the front end
will likely see demand from mutual funds and foreign investors.
Interest rates in India have peaked and concerns about
economic growth are back on centre stage, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
Governor at the RBI, said last week.
India's headline inflation rate has stayed above 9 percent
for a year despite 13 rate hikes by the RBI since March 2010.
However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has
raised hopes of a cooling in overall inflation. The food price
index fell an annual 3.36 percent in mid-December, the first
drop in nearly six years.
TIER II IN FOCUS
After thin supply this fiscal year owing to poor credit
off-take, banks are improving their capital adequacy ratios to
take advantage of the attractive yields on the longer-term
paper.
"Tier-II issuances by banks will be seen ahead of the policy
as they need more capital for provisioning," said a dealer with
a primary dealership.
Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Axis
Bank are among the banks that have raised funds
through lower tier-II bonds in recent sessions.
State-run lender Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda
are said to be in talks with bankers to borrow and may
borrow ahead of the policy decision, traders said.
TAX FREE BONDS
Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) is slated to next hit the
market with an issue of tax-free bonds after the success of two
previous issues.
A tax-free public issue by National Highways Authority of
India (NHAI), which closed on Jan. 5, is expected to refund
unallotted funds towards the last week of January, traders said.
Power Finance Corp (PFC) has received bids for
nearly nine times the original base amount offer for the sale of
retail bonds, signalling sustained demand for debt from
state-owned firms.
"IRFC will hit the market after the refund from the NHAI
issue, and liquidity is better," said a banker involved with the
IRFC issue.
India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via
tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began April 1.
NHAI and IRFC can each raise 100 billion rupees, while
Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) and PFC can each
raise 50 billion rupees, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said
in a notification posted on its website.
On Friday, the spread between 10-year corporate bonds and
federal government bonds widened to 88.23 basis points from
84.04 basis points at the previous close.
