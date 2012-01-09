By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian corporate debt markets are expected to stay active this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review later this month. With cash conditions in the banking system easing, interest rate markets are bullish on expectations that the RBI will ease monetary policy as early as Jan. 24, traders said. "The issuance flow should be good as some corporates might want to take advantage of the fall in yields, especially before the credit policy," said Ashish Jalan, Manager at SPA Securities. In the week to Jan. 6, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond fell 14 basis points to 9.30 percent. Traders expect foreign banks, insurance companies and pension funds to lap up long-tenor bonds, while the front end will likely see demand from mutual funds and foreign investors. Interest rates in India have peaked and concerns about economic growth are back on centre stage, Subir Gokarn, a deputy Governor at the RBI, said last week. India's headline inflation rate has stayed above 9 percent for a year despite 13 rate hikes by the RBI since March 2010. However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has raised hopes of a cooling in overall inflation. The food price index fell an annual 3.36 percent in mid-December, the first drop in nearly six years. TIER II IN FOCUS After thin supply this fiscal year owing to poor credit off-take, banks are improving their capital adequacy ratios to take advantage of the attractive yields on the longer-term paper. "Tier-II issuances by banks will be seen ahead of the policy as they need more capital for provisioning," said a dealer with a primary dealership. Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Axis Bank are among the banks that have raised funds through lower tier-II bonds in recent sessions. State-run lender Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda are said to be in talks with bankers to borrow and may borrow ahead of the policy decision, traders said. TAX FREE BONDS Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) is slated to next hit the market with an issue of tax-free bonds after the success of two previous issues. A tax-free public issue by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which closed on Jan. 5, is expected to refund unallotted funds towards the last week of January, traders said. Power Finance Corp (PFC) has received bids for nearly nine times the original base amount offer for the sale of retail bonds, signalling sustained demand for debt from state-owned firms. "IRFC will hit the market after the refund from the NHAI issue, and liquidity is better," said a banker involved with the IRFC issue. India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began April 1. NHAI and IRFC can each raise 100 billion rupees, while Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) and PFC can each raise 50 billion rupees, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a notification posted on its website. On Friday, the spread between 10-year corporate bonds and federal government bonds widened to 88.23 basis points from 84.04 basis points at the previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ted Kerr)