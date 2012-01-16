MUMBAI Jan 16 Pricing of fresh papers by Indian corporates is likely to fizzle out as the week progresses with the central bank's monetary policy approaching, amid tight cash conditions, which will put a cap on demand.

The market is divided on the rate action--with expectations of a repo rate cut gradually dissipating as recent comments from policy makers seem to suggest that the Reserve Bank of India may not yet loosen policy, inspite of clamour from companies and the financial markets.

India's headline inflation slowed in December to a two-year low as food price pressure eased dramatically, but the central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold on Jan. 24 as manufactured products inflation edged up from November.

Debt sales by corporates will gradually taper off this week, limiting to those issuers, who have been in the works to launch an issue, traders said.

"Liquidity may not be a concern but is weighing on the mind of lenders capping demand," a dealer with a foreign bank said.

Banks borrowed 1.48 trillion rupees ($28.7 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter on Monday, significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

Some economists still expect the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the proportion of deposits that banks must keep as cash with it, in order to ease tight market liquidity.

"I think issuers will most likely wait out this week for the policy," said Arvind Chari, debt fund manager at Quantum AMC.

In the week to Jan. 13, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond fell 1 basis point to 9.29 percent.

Traders expect foreign banks, insurance companies and pension funds to buy long-tenor bonds, while the front-end will likely see demand from mutual funds and foreign investors.

TAX FREE BONDS

Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) is looking to raise 63 billion rupees via a 10- and 15-year tax free public bond issue and has mandated A.K. Capital, SBI Capital and ICICI Securities for the same.

The issue is slated to next hit the market in the next two weeks after the success of two previous issues.

India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began April 1.

NHAI and IRFC can each raise 100 billion rupees, while Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) and PFC can each raise 50 billion rupees, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a notification posted on its website.

On Friday, the spread between 10-year corporate bonds and federal government bonds widened to 89.83 basis points from 85.03 basis points at the previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)