By Archana Narayanan
| MUMBAI, March 19
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian corporates are expected
to take to bond issuance despite the surging yields as they
raise funds to meet their requirements ahead of the end of
fiscal year 2011/12 this month.
Treasuries have been on a roller-coaster ride since the
budget for the next fiscal year presented on Friday disappointed
investors with a higher-than-expected market borrowing
programme.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the government was
targeting 5.7 trillion rupees ($114 billion) in borrowing in
fiscal year 2012/13, higher than the expected 5.3 trillion.
Corporate bond yields closely track government bond yields,
which have jumped to a two-and-a-half month high of 8.45
percent, after the budget since Friday.
State-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp has invited revised
bids to raise up to 44 billion rupees via government-guaranteed
bonds.
Power Finance Corp. is also scouting to raise up
to 30 billion rupees via bonds while Power Grid Corp.
is also exploring various options to raise at least 20 billion
rupees by this month-end.
"Gloom-and-doom headlines on government borrowing has become
the new normal," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.
"For better or for worse, corporate issuers are unfazed by
the latest federal borrowing numbers and are willing to hit the
market despite the higher cost," he added.
The Reserve Bank of India left the interest rates on hold on
Thursday and warned of resurgent inflation risks, putting
pressure on the government to trim the fiscal deficit.
"Corporate bonds would be under pressure mainly because of
state development loan levels and government bond yields," said
Naveen Sharma, Fund Manager, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
"With the strong supply pipeline the yield is expected to
move up further," he said.
Liquidity condition is tight on account of advance tax
outflows despite the Reserve Bank of India's cash reserve ratio
(CRR) cut and open market purchases of
bonds.
Banks on Monday borrowed 1.60 trillion rupees from the RBI's
repo facility, which injects liquidity into the system.
There is not much appetite for risk owing to quarter-end
book building by investors, said Ashish Jalan, manager, SPA
Securities.
"Demand for corporate bonds will revive in April as there
would be fresh borrowing and lending limits opening up in the
start of the new quarter," Jalan added.
In the week to March 16, the yield on the benchmark 10-year
corporate bond rose 5 basis points to 9.45 percent
from the previous week's close.
On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and
federal government bond narrowed to 81.03 basis points from
Thursday's 84.31 basis points.
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)