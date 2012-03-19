MUMBAI, March 19 Indian corporates are expected to take to bond issuance despite the surging yields as they raise funds to meet their requirements ahead of the end of fiscal year 2011/12 this month.

Treasuries have been on a roller-coaster ride since the budget for the next fiscal year presented on Friday disappointed investors with a higher-than-expected market borrowing programme.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the government was targeting 5.7 trillion rupees ($114 billion) in borrowing in fiscal year 2012/13, higher than the expected 5.3 trillion.

Corporate bond yields closely track government bond yields, which have jumped to a two-and-a-half month high of 8.45 percent, after the budget since Friday.

State-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp has invited revised bids to raise up to 44 billion rupees via government-guaranteed bonds.

Power Finance Corp. is also scouting to raise up to 30 billion rupees via bonds while Power Grid Corp. is also exploring various options to raise at least 20 billion rupees by this month-end.

"Gloom-and-doom headlines on government borrowing has become the new normal," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

"For better or for worse, corporate issuers are unfazed by the latest federal borrowing numbers and are willing to hit the market despite the higher cost," he added.

The Reserve Bank of India left the interest rates on hold on Thursday and warned of resurgent inflation risks, putting pressure on the government to trim the fiscal deficit.

"Corporate bonds would be under pressure mainly because of state development loan levels and government bond yields," said Naveen Sharma, Fund Manager, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

"With the strong supply pipeline the yield is expected to move up further," he said.

Liquidity condition is tight on account of advance tax outflows despite the Reserve Bank of India's cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut and open market purchases of bonds.

Banks on Monday borrowed 1.60 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo facility, which injects liquidity into the system.

There is not much appetite for risk owing to quarter-end book building by investors, said Ashish Jalan, manager, SPA Securities.

"Demand for corporate bonds will revive in April as there would be fresh borrowing and lending limits opening up in the start of the new quarter," Jalan added.

In the week to March 16, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond rose 5 basis points to 9.45 percent from the previous week's close.

On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond narrowed to 81.03 basis points from Thursday's 84.31 basis points. (Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)