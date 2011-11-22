MUMBAI Nov 22 Tight cash conditions and a sliding rupee are seen keeping company issuances at bay this week with traders awaiting the auction of new foreign investor limits to perk up demand.

The government has raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached. The capital market regulator will auction the new limits on Nov 30.

Foreign investors were aggressively investing in infrastructure debt after the lock-in period restrictions were lowered to one-year from three previously. [ID:ID:nL3E7LA05F]

"Widening current account deficit and weak government finances have heightened risk for rupee, and the outlook for the unit remains bearish keeping foreign investors away from adding positions in corporate bonds," said Ajay Manglunia, senior vice-president of Edelweiss Securities.

Issuances were heavy immediately following the central bank's policy review in late October after the dovish stance by the central bank helped push down borrowing costs temporarily, but sustained federal debt supplies have again pushed rates up.

India's central bank raised interest rates in October for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot.

"Tight liquidity conditions will push the short term rates higher..whereas we don't expect much supply in the long tenor, hence yields are expected to remain stable there," a dealer with a primary dealership said.

Banks borrowed 1.32 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, above 1.27 trillion rupees it borrowed on Monday.

Traders said corporate bond yields fell tailing government bond yields last week after the central bank announced a buyback for up to $2 billion to ease a cash crunch in the banking system.

After the market had closed on Wednesday, the central bank said it would conduct open market operations (OMOs) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.

In the week to Nov. 18, the five-year yield fell 2 basis points to 9.70 percent and the 10-year corporate bonds fell 7 basis points to 9.73 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond widened to 66.91 basis points on Monday from 63.58 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)