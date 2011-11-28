MUMBAI Nov 28 High-grade corporate bonds will be in demand this week, according to broad consensus of the investment management industry, as investors' appetite for quasi sovereign debt, in particular, is increasing amid troubled global economy.

Risk aversion prompts offshore entities, insurance companies and pension funds to prefer quasi sovereign bonds, issued by state-owned enterprises with implicit guarantees.

"Domestic and offshore investors are preferring quasi sovereign debt, while there is growing uncertainty over the global economy, as they mimic sovereign credit risk," a senior banker with a foreign bank said.

Market participants expect Power Finance Corp (PFC) to garner funds via 10/15-year bonds this week.

Issuers, however, are keenly awaiting the auction of additional foreign investor limits on Nov. 30 which is expected to cap rates for corporate borrowings on the back of aggressive pricing.

India had on Nov. 17 raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each. The limit in corporate debt now stands at $45 billion, of which $25 billion must be in infrastructure bonds.

"The response to the auction will be good for the corporate bond segment. After limits are allocated through bidding process, FIIs will look for high quality bonds with shorter maturity," said Arvind Konar, head of fixed income at Almondz Global Securities.

Short-term corporate borrowings are expected to find takers with the additional FII limits being auctioned, and price-sensitive public sector issuers, mostly infrastructure companies, may explore both short-term and long-term options, traders said.

Foreign investors were aggressively investing in infrastructure debt after the lock-in period restrictions were lowered to one year from three previously.

Liquidity deficit as evident from bids received by the Reserve Bank of India's repo auction stands 899.95 billion rupees, below 1 trillion rupees for the second straight day after the central bank's buyback.

The strain on liquidity, however, remains as this is sharply higher than 495.25 billion borrowed on Nov. 4.

With the cash strain easing marginally, issuers are already demanding better pricing with investors being offered exit option while pricing the papers at least 10-12 basis points below the current five-year levels.

The additional FII limits are going to better the pricing for them.

Borrowers such as LIC Housing Finance, HDFC and Shriram Transport have issued bonds last week with a put option and more corporates are expected to follow, traders said.

Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot.

In the week to Nov. 25, the five-year yield fell 3 basis points to 9.67 percent and the 10-year corporate bonds fell 2 basis points to 9.71 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bond narrowed to 69.58 basis points on Friday from 70.67 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)