MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian corporate credit markets are awaiting the central bank's monetary policy on Tuesday for a possible easing in rates or reserve ratios, amid tight cash conditions which will temper demand in a holiday-shortened week.

Few regular investment-grade companies that opt to sell debt are, however, likely to find buyers, traders said.

None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last week expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates.

Some economists still expect the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the proportion of deposits that banks must keep as cash with it, in order to ease tight market liquidity.

"Policy is the key for the market to move as there is too much uncertainty on cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio cuts," said Naveen Sharma, Fund Manager, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Indian markets are shut on Thursday on account of the Republic Day holiday.

Post trading hours on Monday, the RBI said in a report, that keeping liquidity deficit within acceptable limits is a policy priority.

"Cash situation is not comfortable in the market which is weighing on the mind of lenders capping demand," a dealer with a foreign bank said.

Repo borrowings under the liquidity adjustment facility was at 1.42 trillion Indian rupees ($28.22 billion) on Monday, significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

In the week to Jan. 20, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond fell 2 basis points to 9.27 percent.

TAX FREE BONDS

Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) is looking to raise 63 billion rupees via a 10- and 15-year tax free public bond issue and has mandated A.K. Capital, SBI Capital and ICICI Securities for the same.

The issue, which is slated to open on Jan. 27 and close on Feb. 10, is rated AAA by Crisil, Care and ICRA.

India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began April 1.

NHAI and IRFC can each raise 100 billion rupees, while Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) and PFC can each raise 50 billion rupees, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a notification posted on its website.

On Friday, the spread between 10-year corporate bonds and federal government bonds narrowed marginally to 89.19 basis points from 89.83 basis points at the previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)