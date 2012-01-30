MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian corporate credit issuances will gradually recover this week after the central bank desisted from signaling any near term cut in policy rates, dousing hopes of borrowing costs getting lower.

Issuances during the week are likely from investment-grade companies, traders said.

India cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity conditions, but kept its key policy rate unchanged signaling it was still uncomfortable with core inflation remaining stubbornly high. [ID: nL4E8CO3P5]

"Issuers will finally decide to press ahead with issuances as the policy event is out of the way, though the event itself has not been too encouraging from issuer's perspective," said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director of debt capital markets at YES Bank.

Repo borrowings under the liquidity adjustment facility was at 1.22 trillion Indian rupees on Monday, significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees ($6.46 billion) into the banking system on Saturday. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

In the week to Jan. 27, the yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond rose 6 basis points to 9.32 percent.

TAX FREE BONDS

Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) received bids for over seven times its base amount offer for the sale of retail bonds on the very first day, signaling continuing appetite for debt from state-own firms despite lower returns.

The firm is looking to raise atleast 30 billion rupees via a 10- and 15-year tax free public bond issue, which has a green shoe of 33 billion rupees.

It has mandated A.K. Capital, SBI Capital and ICICI Securities for the issue, which opened on Jan. 27 and is slated to close on Feb. 10.

The issue is paying a 8.00 percent coupon for 10-year and 8.10 percent for the 15-year issues. Retail participants, if they hold this issue for maturity, will earn 8.15 percent for the 10 year bond and 8.30 percent for the 15-year bonds.

India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began April 1.

Recently, the National Highways Authority of India, Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) and Power Finance Corp (PFC) retail bond issues saw very strong response on back of attractive returns.

On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and federal government bond narrowed marginally to 77.26 basis points from 79.41 basis points at previous close. (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)