MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian corporate credit
issuances will gradually recover this week after the central
bank desisted from signaling any near term cut in policy rates,
dousing hopes of borrowing costs getting lower.
Issuances during the week are likely from investment-grade
companies, traders said.
India cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis
points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity conditions, but kept
its key policy rate unchanged signaling it was still
uncomfortable with core inflation remaining stubbornly high.
[ID: nL4E8CO3P5]
"Issuers will finally decide to press ahead with issuances
as the policy event is out of the way, though the event itself
has not been too encouraging from issuer's perspective," said
Nirav Dalal, president and managing director of debt capital
markets at YES Bank.
Repo borrowings under the liquidity adjustment facility was
at 1.22 trillion Indian rupees on Monday, significantly above
the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.
The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to
have released around 320 billion rupees ($6.46 billion) into the
banking system on Saturday. CRR is the share of deposits banks
must hold as cash with the central bank.
In the week to Jan. 27, the yield on the benchmark 10-year
corporate bond rose 6 basis points to 9.32 percent.
TAX FREE BONDS
Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) received bids for over
seven times its base amount offer for the sale of retail bonds
on the very first day, signaling continuing appetite for debt
from state-own firms despite lower returns.
The firm is looking to raise atleast 30 billion rupees via a
10- and 15-year tax free public bond issue, which has a green
shoe of 33 billion rupees.
It has mandated A.K. Capital, SBI Capital and ICICI
Securities for the issue, which opened on Jan. 27 and is slated
to close on Feb. 10.
The issue is paying a 8.00 percent coupon for 10-year and
8.10 percent for the 15-year issues. Retail participants, if
they hold this issue for maturity, will earn 8.15 percent for
the 10 year bond and 8.30 percent for the 15-year bonds.
India has allowed four firms to raise 300 billion rupees via
tax-free bonds in the current financial year that began April 1.
Recently, the National Highways Authority of India, Housing
and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) and Power Finance Corp (PFC)
retail bond issues saw very strong response on back of
attractive returns.
On Friday, the spread between the 10-year corporate bond and
federal government bond narrowed marginally to 77.26 basis
points from 79.41 basis points at previous close.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)